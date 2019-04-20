Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Randolph, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen MacLellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen I. MacLellan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen I. MacLellan Obituary
Helen I. (Carroll) MacLellan, a 60 year resident of Randolph, passed away April 12, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Frank W. MacLellan. Dear sister of the late Josephine Diggins, William Carroll Jr., Mary V. Cahill, Paul Carroll, and Evelyn Jackson. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph on Tuesday, April 23, beginning at 9 a.m. followed by funeral Mass at St. Marys Church in Randolph 10:30am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helens memory can be made to St. Mary Parish, 22 Seton Way, Randolph, MA 02368. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Holbrook Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now