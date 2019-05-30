|
|
John J. Audette, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019, at the age of 89. Born and raised in Boston, John graduated from Hyde Park High School. He was a machine repairman for Westinghouse Electric, in the Sturtevant Division, where he worked for 38 years. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, John will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. John was the husband of the late Phyliss (Rizzi) Audette and the loving companion of Rosemarie Carlino of Braintree. Loving father of Robert G. Audette of NC and Donna Audette of Attleboro. Brother of the late Rita Callahan and Kay Williams. Dear grandfather of Colin and Christopher Audette and Jessica and Jordan Schneider. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass on Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernadette Church, 1031 No. Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Bernadette Church, 1028 No. Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Holbrook Sun from May 30 to June 6, 2019