Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
211 N. Main St
Randolph, MA
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
Randolph, MA
Joseph T. McDonnell, lifelong resident of Randolph, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 86. He was born, raised and educated in Randolph and a graduate of Stetson High School, Class of 1952. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War, serving on the Battleship, U.S.S. New Jersey. After serving in the Navy for 4 years, Joe followed in his fathers footsteps into a career in Law Enforcement. He was a decorated police officer with the Town of Randolph, the Metropolitan Police and the Mass State Police, as well as a Private Detective. Joe was highly educated and held a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice. As a college professor, he enjoyed teaching at several colleges and universities, including Northeastern University, the Massachusetts State Police Academy, Western New England College, Curry College, Mass Maritime Academy and especially at Massasoit Community College, right up until 2017. Joe was an avid sports fan and stayed in excellent shape throughout his career playing football, tennis, racquetball, running, boxing and working out with the late boxers, Paul Pender and Tom McNeely. He also enjoyed playing cards with his close friends. He was devoted to his family, relatives and friends and helped so many people over the years. He will be sorely missed by all including his dog "Mason". Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy (Bosworth) McDonnell. Loving father of Joseph T. McDonnell Jr. of Randolph. Devoted brother of Therese LeVangie and Bernard McDonnell and his wife Sarah, all of Randolph and the late Anne Stella, Mary Finch, Thomas McDonnell and Patrick "PT" McDonnell Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, April 28, from 4| 8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 29, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 211 No. Main St., Randolph. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to your favorite Veterans Charity. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
