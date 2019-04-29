Home

Peter Silva


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter Silva Obituary
Peter James Silva, a Marksman in the United States Army, Veteran of the Vietnam Era and resident of Avon, formerly of Stoughton, Florida and Alaska passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was 71 years old. Survivors include his brother William J. Silva and his wife Debra of Stoughton, his sister, Kathy Ann Perry of Plainville, his nephew Jed Perry of Plainville and his aunt Rita Rose of Oakland, California. Born August 24, 1947 in Stoughton, Massachusetts he was a son to the late Joseph A. Silva and Katherine C. (Buckley) Silva. He attended Stoughton Public Schools. Peter proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era with the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1969 with the rank of Private. He was the recipient of The National Defense Service Medal and Basic Missel Badge. Peter was employed as an Electrician and worked for Stadelmann Electrical in Brockton for many years. Pete was a rare talent who did every job to the Nth degree. Although he didn't say much, he was noted for his timely interjections and dry humor. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Peters funeral service with military honors was held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Massachusetts Veterans National Cemetery in Bourne. To send line condolences, please visit; www.sheehanfuneralhome.com. Sheehan Funeral Home and Cremation Services Lowe & Powers, Inc. Since 1860 781-344-2061
Published in Holbrook Sun from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019
