Joanne D. Senechal, 87 of Beverly, MA, passed away on Mothers Day, May 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, MA. Joanne was pre-deceased by her devoted husband, Roland, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. She will be deeply missed by her three children, Celeste M. Dalton and her spouse Barbara Grant of Fort Myers, FL and Wells, ME, Paul R. Senechal of Hollis, NH, and Peter J. Senechal and his wife Christine of Ipswich, MA. To her seven grandchildren and her eight great grandchildren, she was affectionately known as Mere, short for Memere. Her grandchildren are Kate Dalton, Matt Dalton and his partner Barbara Holtz, Lyndsay Winarta and her husband David, Joshua Senechal and his wife Sarah, Brooke Senechal, Colin Senechal and Nicole Senechal. Joanne, born and raised in Salem, MA, was an exceptional homemaker with a gift for decorating and entertaining. She and Roland had a passion for renovating and landscaping their many homes over the years. She played piano and loved to sing at family get-togethers. She and Roland enjoyed taking the children on ski trips and for their 25th wedding anniversary, they celebrated by skiing the Alps. But her greatest joy in life was her family. Joanne was predeceased by her sisters Lorraine Delaney and Doris Theriault. Together, they enjoyed large family gatherings at Camp Colt on Cobbetts Pond in Windham, NH dating back to the 1940s. In later years she and Roland lived on Great Neck in Ipswich and at the Maples in Wenham. Joanne volunteered at Beverly Hospital and loved spending time with her lifelong friend and sister-in-law Claire Longval and her husband William Buzzy, and close friends Joan and John Cronan. Four years ago, Joanne moved to Colonial Gardens in Beverly where she shared many meals and special times with her beloved sister-in-law and friend Bea Belleau and her husband Rudy. One of her great joys was lending a helping hand to other residents. She had many devoted friends who, in turn, helped care for her when she herself needed some assistance. To everyone with whom she came in contact, Joanne will always be remembered for her gentle, caring and graceful demeanor. In lieu of services, family and friends will gather to celebrate Joannes life at a future date. Those who wish are invited to consider making a contribution in Joannes memory to High Pointe House, 360 North Avenue, Haverhill, MA 01830. For guestbook, please visit www.LevesqueFunerals.com
Published in The Ipswich Chronicle from May 21 to May 28, 2019