On Saturday, May 11, 2019 Judith Ellen Shoares Carey passed away in her sleep with her family in attendance and Ave Maria playing in the background. She came into this world in October of 1938 and spent her younger years growing up on Highland Street in East Gloucester. Many years were spent as an active member of the Rainbow Girls. Her father was a member of the Odd Fellows. Her grandfather was a Michigan Bear who came from Charlevoix, Michigan to Gloucester. She graduated from Gloucester High School in 1956. Her collegiate years were spent at Curry College and Suffolk. After graduating from Suffolk, Judith became a 2nd grade teacher at the Hovey School. Judith met Walter Carey and married in 1962. Later they welcomed 3 children to the family Cynthia, Walter and Daniel. The entire family enjoyed activities at Bass Rocks Golf Club. Walter and Judith had their wedding reception there before honeymooning at Niagara Falls. Judith enjoyed attending her childrens theatrical performances and her grandchildrens sporting events. Her love of helping elderly people showed through her work at Action, Inc. where she worked for well over 30 years. She was known as Grammie, Becky, Aunt Judy and Great Aunt Judy. Judith was predeceased by her two brothers Peter Shoares and Garry Shoares. She is survived by her sisters Gail Shoares Becker Covey of FL, Joan Shoares Gray Finklea Kelly of VA and Aunt Ruth Shoares Tuck of FL. She is also survived by her three children, Cynthia married to Dean Frontiero living in Ipswich, MA; Walter T. III married to Debra Carey living in Westford, MA and Daniel married to Pamela Carey living in Chelmsford, MA. She has 5 grandchildren Brian, Carina, Amanda, Amy and Emily; many nieces and nephews as well as cherished friends throughout Cape Ann. There will be no funeral or memorial services at Judiths request. Her ashes will be spread in Gloucester, MA, and in Maine and a few other warm places. In lieu of flowers, please take a ride around the back shore of Gloucester or perform an act of kindness. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneral home.com
Published in The Ipswich Chronicle from May 21 to May 28, 2019