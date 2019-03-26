|
'The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well." Ralph Waldo Emerson We didn't hear a cry for help...just a big splash. Lori immediately turned to me and asked if I heard it. I said yes. Without thinking and before I could run for help, Lori had pushed away from the dock in our 12-foot dingy in the direction of the splashing and thrashing. The thrashing was coming from the other side of a 32- foot yacht about 60 yards away smack in the middle of the swift moving current of the Parker River in Newbury, Massachusetts. Something or someone was in trouble. The marina sat in the narrow part of the Parker River about 100 yards wide. The marina was and still is an idylic setting for summer boaters as it leads out to the Atlantic Ocean and Crane Beach. For us it was a perfect spot for our '57, 35-foot, Chris Craft Express Cruiser Lori named Top Dog. Whatever fell in was now at the mercy of the current. I ran for help. By the time others swung into action on the dock, Lori was already rowing back to the end of the dock, soaking wet with a young man in his late 20s also soaking wet, hanging half in and half out of the dingy. Gasping and coughing he repeatedly thanked Lori for saving his life. Others helped to pull him out of the dingy, a strapping 6' 4" tall at least 200lbs. Standing on the dock, folks couldn't believe Lori, at 5' 4" and 110 lbs., looking much like an afterthought next to her rescue, had pulled him out of the water after he apparently slipped trying to exit his boat. Lori always seemed to be in the right place at the right time to help others. On March 4th, 2019 Lori Charette, a resident of Little Gasparilla Island (LGI) in Southwest Florida and formerly of Ipswich, Massachusetts, passed away from complications due to pneumona after a brief hospital stay. She was 56 years old. Brought up and educated in Ipswich, Massachusetts, Lori lived a full, useful and compassionate life dedicated to animals, the preservation of the environment and wildlife as well as lending a helping hand to those in need. In Ipswich, her playground was the ocean and she made the most of it learning how to navigate as early as the age of seven when she got her first boat. She was never without a dog by her side be it boxer or Dachshund. And once rescued a German Shepherd dog chained to a pole in downtown Boston. She moved to LGI in the mid-1990s then to New Mexico for a short time before settling back to her beloved island in Southwest Florida in 2015 with her wife, Melissa Loudat. There they became the fabric of LGI as wildlife rescuers and tireless curators of the island's habitat working with The Wildlife Center of Venice, Florida rescuing Manatee, Osprey and Pelicans as well as keeping a watchful eye over the sea turtle nests that populate the island between May and October to ensure safe nesting. She thought nothing of wading in thick, waist high, red-tide waters keeping sick Manatees alive, as she did last Fall, awaiting its transport to Sea World for critical care. Her heart was as big as her smile. Lori was a woman of many talents as she was a boat captain, certified diver, boat builder, boat mechanic and hospice care giver. She touched the lives of many people. On Wednesday, March 20th, her friends and neighbors of LGI held a memorial service in her honor on the beach. You can make a donation on Lori's behalf to The Wildlife Center of Venice, Florida at www.wildlifecenterofvenice. org.
Published in The Ipswich Chronicle from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019