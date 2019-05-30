|
Mary (Maropis) Defossez, 89, of Concord, a woman devoted to family and her Catholic faith, died on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond M. Defossez who died in 2002. She was the dedicated mother of Mark Defossez and his wife Kirsten of Upper Arlington, IL, Steven Defossez and his wife Linda of Boxford, MA, and Evelyn Curley and her husband Patrick of Andover, MA, proud grandmother of Julie, Ellen, Christopher, Jack, Nicholas, Neal, Daniel, Elizabeth, MaryCarmen, John, and great grandmother of George and Louis. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Thursday, May 30th from 5 to 8 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Her funeral will be held on Friday, May 31st at 9 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Ipswich Chronicle from May 30 to June 6, 2019