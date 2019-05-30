Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Monument Square
Concord Center, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Defossez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Defossez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Defossez Obituary
Mary (Maropis) Defossez, 89, of Concord, a woman devoted to family and her Catholic faith, died on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond M. Defossez who died in 2002. She was the dedicated mother of Mark Defossez and his wife Kirsten of Upper Arlington, IL, Steven Defossez and his wife Linda of Boxford, MA, and Evelyn Curley and her husband Patrick of Andover, MA, proud grandmother of Julie, Ellen, Christopher, Jack, Nicholas, Neal, Daniel, Elizabeth, MaryCarmen, John, and great grandmother of George and Louis. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Thursday, May 30th from 5 to 8 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Her funeral will be held on Friday, May 31st at 9 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Ipswich Chronicle from May 30 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now