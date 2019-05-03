|
Mrs. Patricia A. (Brown) Frohman, 86, of Danvers, formerly of Ipswich and Phippsburg, ME, beloved wife of the late Daniel Frohman, passed away, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born in Danvers she was the daughter of the late Homer and Louise (Sweeney) Brown. She was raised and educated in Danvers and was a graduate of Holten High School, class of 1951. Mrs. Frohman had been employed as a Bookkeeper in the Insurance industry on the North Shore for many years and after moving to Ipswich was the Secretary at the Ipswich Senior Center for several years. A long-time resident of the Town of Ipswich, Pat had been an active member of the Ipswich Methodist Church where she volunteered at their food pantry and sang with the Silver Strands performing at local nursing homes entertaining their residents, for many years. Pat volunteered every year at the Strawberry Festival and was instrumental in making it a yearly success. She was a loving and devoted wife, sister, aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt. She relished the time spent with her brothers and sisters and their amazing families. Pat enjoyed being a part of her nieces and nephews lives and partaking in their many activities and ultimately proud of their many accomplishments. She will be deeply missed by her loving family. Surviving Pat are her sisters, Norma Brown of Danvers, Susan Harrison of Beverly and Jacqueline Getchell of Beverly, her brother, Paul Brown of Danvers, her sister-in-law Ann Marie Brown of Danvers and her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nep- hews. She was also the sister of the late Bette Best, Evelyn Fleming, Roger Brown, Richard Brown, Earl Brown, Thomas Brown and Robert Brown. ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service which will be held in the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11 A.M. Visiting hours Sunday May 5th from 2 to 5 P.M. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Pats memory to Danvers People to People Food Pantry, C/O Danvers Community Council, P.O. Box 2076, Danvers, MA 01923. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneral service.com.
Published in The Ipswich Chronicle from May 3 to May 10, 2019