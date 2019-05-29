|
|
Richard Lee Obenschain, beloved husband and dad, passed into glory on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. His unexpected death is felt deeply by all who knew and loved him. Rich leaves behind his beloved wife, Katherine MacDonald Obenschain, with whom he shared life for 33 years and the two people of whom he was most proud in this world: his children, Tess Alexandra and Hunter James. Anyone who knew Rich, knew of his passion for Christian Outdoor Education. A graduate of Gordon-Cornwell Theological Seminary, Rich earned his Masters of Divinity, and was the Founder of the Lavida Ministry at Gordon College. Lavida was both his calling and his lifes work. A resident of Hamilton, MA, Rich grew up in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Alexandria, Virginia. He was the son of James and Maxie Lee Obenschain (who both pre-deceased him). He is survived by his cherished siblings: Barbara Huggins and her husband, Claud (pre-deceased); Miriam Walka and her husband, Warren; Jim and his wife, Beth; David; and Dan and his wife, Susan. He also leaves his mother-in-law, Elinor MacDonald and was pre-deceased by his father- in-law, Jack MacDonald. He was a much loved brother-in-law to: Cheryl MacDonald; Laurel MacDonald Franz and her husband, Cal; John MacDonald and his wife, Carol; Mark MacDonald and his wife, Meg. He also leaves many wonderful nieces and nephews whose lives he influenced profoundly. An intentionally lived life, like Richs, touches many. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Service at the AJ Gordon Memorial Chapel, 255 Grapevine Road, Wenham, MA, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1pm. A private burial service is being held for his immediate family. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richs name for the support of Lavidas ongoing ministry at https:// Gordon.edu/lavida/giving. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbell funeral.com.
Published in The Ipswich Chronicle from May 29 to June 5, 2019