|
|
A. Allyn Ryalls III, of Kingston, passed away at home on January 12, 2020 at the age of seventy-four. He was the beloved husband of Pamela Marie (Harvester) Ryalls. He was the loving father of Sean Ryalls and his late wife Michelle of Florida, Jennifer Ryalls of Duxbury and Matthew Ryalls and his wife Amber of Kingston. He was the cherished Papa of Hailey, Katelyn, Jordan, Kyle, Matthew, and Brooke. Allyn was born on March 8, 1945 in Boston to the late Aloysius Allyn and Katherine (O'Mara) Ryalls, Jr. At the young age of twenty-one with determination and a strong work ethic, Allyn would set out to be a successful business man. Along his journey he has touched many lives and will be remembered for his generosity and kindness. When he was not working he enjoyed being on his boat fishing or out on the golf course, but his greatest joy was being with his family at Sebago Lake or at Marthas Vineyard. The services for Allyn will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ,225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or . For more information or to sign the online guest book please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020