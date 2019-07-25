|
|
Ann (Herget) Miller, 92, of Kingston passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in Plymouth, December 11, 1926, she grew up in Kingston, graduated from Kingston High School and attended Brockton Business School and worked for Plymouth Five Cents Savings Bank. She met her husband, the late Robert E. Miller, while he was serving in the United States Air Force. They married in 1955 and resided in Kingston until 2016, when she moved to Benchmark Senior Living at Plymouth Crossings. Ann and her husband owned and operated Herget Oil Service in Kingston from 1964 until 1995. She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Plymouth. She participated in various women's activities such as planning the annual Christmas bazaar where she cooked and served traditional German food. She served on the altar guild and helped with many charitable causes the church was involved with. Ann and her family have also spent many years enjoying their cottage on Martha's Vineyard. Ann is survived by her four daughters, Lizabeth Leadbetter, wife of Edward of Whitman; Lydia Reininger, wife of Philippe of Springfield, Virginia; Hannah Frizzell, wife of Frederick of Kingston; and Katherine Davey, wife of Kenneth of Oak Bluffs; and eight grandchildren, Jason Leadbetter, Rachel Shields, Amy Adams, Julien and Audrey Reininger, Thomas and Nora Frizzell and Caroline Davey. Visiting hours will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, followed by a funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church, 384 Court Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from July 25 to Aug. 1, 2019