Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Whitmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Whitmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine Whitmore Obituary
Catherine (Parker) Whitmore, age 77, formerly of Taunton, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Fannie (Dean) Parker. Catherine grew up and attended schools in Rockland. She graduated from Rockland High School, Class of 1958. Catherine worked in the offices for the D'Angelo Sandwich Shops and then in Las Vegas as a legal secretary for many years. She is survived by her loving sister, Jacqueline Warren of Middleborough; and her daughter, Sharryn Whitmore of Bridgton, Maine. Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Richard Whitmore; her sisters, June Parker, Joyce Studley and Jeannine Walsh; and her brothers, Bernard Parker, Theodore Parker and David Parker. Interment services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit our new web site ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now