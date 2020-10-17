1/
Charles E. Conway
1929 - 2020
Charles E. Conway, age 91, of Kingston, formerly of Labelle, FL, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, surrounded by family. He was born September 24, 1929 in Quincy, the son of Joseph and Eva (DeYoung) Conway. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Norma (Cassie); his second wife Edith (Hofstetter, Rhodes, Walker); a brother, Joseph; and a sister, Catherine Piper. Loving father of Kenneth (Dorey) of AZ, Susan Donovan (Daniel) of Kingston, Cynthia Boudreau (Henry) of Bridgewater, and Kathleen Mielke (Richard) of Pembroke. Grandfather of Daniel Conway, Lane Conway, Kevin Donovan (Jennifer), Erin Donovan, Kyle Boudreau (Charlotte) and Matthew Boudreau. Great-Grandfather of Abigail Donovan and Connor Donovan. Stepfather of Gerald Rhodes (Tiny) of OH. Charlie was a long time employee of Boston Gear Works in Quincy. He enjoyed traveling, golf, camping, wood carving and rug hooking. He especially enjoyed spending winters at Grandmas Grove RV Park in Labelle, FL, eventually living there year round until his recent illness. Due to Covid 19, all services are private. Memorial donations may be made to The Pat Roche Hospice Home, NVNA Hospice Fund, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061; online at nvna.org or The American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

Published in The Kingston Reporter from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2020.
