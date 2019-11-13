|
Daniel John Shaw of Kingston, died peacefully on November 10, 2019, at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. He was the loving husband of the late Helen (Flynn) Shaw. He is survived by his children, Suzanne Morrell and her husband Dennis of Kingston, Brian Shaw and his wife Meghan of Plymouth, Patrick Shaw of Kingston; and granddaughters, Addison and Emily. Also survived by his brother, William Shaw and his wife Karen of Plymouth. Born in Brighton to the late William and Louise (Shaw) Donovan, on August 5, 1953, Dan graduated from Weymouth High School. He then attended and graduated from Curry College in Milton in 1974 and started his career as a professional football player with the New England Patriots, followed by the Toronto Argonauts and the Calgary stampeders. The remainder of his life he was a home builder and enjoyed family vacations to Fort Myers Beach, Fla., watching football and spending time with friends at the Upland Sportsman's Club. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 14, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston. A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph's Parish in Kingston on Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, 21 Green Street, Kingston. For more information, please visit shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019