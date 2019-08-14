|
Dave Valler, 86, passed on August 3, 2019. He was born In Plymouth, MA September 1, 1932; son of Irving Clifton Valler and Mary Aldina Diozzi. Dave is a descendent of Quadequina, brother of Massasoit and is a proud member of the Royal House of Pokanoket Tribe, Pokanoket Nation. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Beverly (Pinkie) Valler (nee Freeman). Dave graduated from Kingston High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was an athlete and an outstanding basketball player. He was active in local high school basketball for years. Dave retired from the town of Kingston, and was responsible for the Reed Community Building maintenance for many years. Dave is survived by 3 sons; Dave Jr, Steven, and Michael; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. A graveside memorial will be held at the Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury on August 31, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019