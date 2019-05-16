|
David H. "Nick" Nichols, 79, of Kingston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Life Care Center of Plymouth. He was born June 18, 1939, in Norwell, son of the late Winslow and Ruth Nichols. David enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, working on cars, golfing and out on his boat. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for M&C Construction, Browning Ferris Industries, McNamara Concrete and master mechanic at J. Derenzo Company. Brother of the late Allen and Warren Nichols, he was the beloved husband of the late Beverly A. (Boulter) Nichols. He is survived by his devoted children, daughter, Susan and her husband James Brown of Halifax; son, David Nichols and Kathleen Foley of Kingston; son, Michael and wife Jean Nichols of Kingston; and daughter, LeeAnn (Nichols) DiLorenzo of Plympton. He will also be sadly missed by his ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 216 Main Street, Kingston. A funeral service will take place on Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan Street, Hanson. David will be laid to rest at Hanover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in David's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. To offer condolences or for directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com, Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from May 16 to May 23, 2019