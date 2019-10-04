|
David Robinson, 69, of Kingston passed away on September 24, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Hanover, November 7, 1949, to the late Thomas and Marena (Powers) Robinson. Dave was a loving husband, father, Bumpa, uncle and friend. He worked as a carpenter for all of his life, ending his career in the Carpenter's Union, Local 624. Dave served as President of the Old Colony Model T club for two years. Harley-Davidson's were his passion. He spent 55 years riding and working on them and always talking about them. One of his favorite things to do was travel across the country on his bike with Teresa visiting amazing places like the Badlands in South Dakota. They'd hop on the bike and ride for hours just to find the best peach pie in Wyoming. He was happiest when spending time with his family, riding his Harley, fishing with his grandkids, traveling, working in the garage, and helping anyone in need. You name it, Dave could fix it. He is survived by his beloved wife, Teresa (Hood) Robinson; his children, Cherie Robinson, Nicole Dorr and her husband Thomas, Philip Wright, and Kelly Cavise and her husband Daniel; and his grandchildren, Nick, Rome, Madelynn, Eva, Myles and Wesley. He is also survived by his sister, Thelma Lavoie; brother Thomas Robinson; and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019