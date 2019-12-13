|
Doris Marie (Rizzo) Valante, 89, of Kingston, passed away at Wingate at Silver Lake on December 10, 2019. Doris loved and was loved by many. She always took time to be there when needed and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A special thank-you to Dr. Stephanie Groll, and the nurses and aides on the Maplewood Unit. They took special care of her and supported the family. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday, December 18, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 850 Washington St. in Braintree. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wingate of Silver Lake Activities. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
