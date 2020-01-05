|
Dorothy M. Edson if Kingston, formerly of Gillingham, Dorset, England, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, age 92. Wife of the late Leo Crockford, also the wife of the late Kenneth Edson. Beloved mother of Susan Crockford of Plymouth, Graham and Marietta Crockford of Latton, Wiltshire, Sarah and Bernard Graham of Duxbury, Peter and Dee Edson of Pembroke, Dale and Richard Kelly of Pembroke, Paul and Melody Edson of Eastham, and Ellen and Kenneth Blanchard of Hanover. Loving daughter of George and Violet Gray. Loving sister of the late Nona Phillips, Ronald, Derek and David Gray. Survived by brother Thomas and Patricia Gray of Stilton, Dorset. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was dearly loved. Services will be held at Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston, MA. Visiting hours will be Thursday, Jan. 9, 10 - 12 with service at noon. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Norwell VNA Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020