Dorothy Mary Hill, 68, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. A longtime resident of Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth J. and Dorothy (Downey) Hill. She is survived by five sisters, Kathleen Browne of Cape Canaveral, Fla., Patricia Hill of Northampton, Janet Hill of Sunapee, N.H., Susan Webb of Westborough, and Sharon Hill of Waltham. She was predeceased by two brothers, Robert K. and John C. Hill. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30. at St. Joseph's Church in Kingston at 10 a.m. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . The family wishes to thank the staff at DDS and Beth Israel, and most especially her caregivers in Kingston, for the many years of loving care they provided to Dottie. They are forever grateful. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2019