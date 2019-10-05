Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
272 Main Street
Kingston, MA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:45 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Kiehle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis L. Kiehle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis L. Kiehle Obituary
Francis L. "Jimmy" Kiehle, of Kingston and his beloved Charlestown, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Thursday, October 3, 2019, after a lingering illness. Born in Boston, March 11, 1926, Jimmy attended St. Mary's Grammar School and graduated from Charlestown High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II, where he served in the capacity of Military Police. He had been retired from the MBTA for 32 years. He had been an active member of the Bunker Hill Council 62 Knights of Columbus in Charlestown, American Legion in Somerville, and the Elks in Revere. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary (Sullivan) Kiehle, and his sisters, Florence Higgins and Theresa Whelan. He is survived by his niece, Mary Ann Sheldon and her husband Gerald of Bridgewater; and many nieces and nephews. A period of visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth, followed by a funeral Mass, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 272 Main Street, Kingston. Interment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingston Animal Shelter, 28 Evergreen Street, Kingston, MA 02364. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now