George H. Boerger
George Henry Boerger, 59, of Kingston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 19, 2020, after living with glioblastoma for 17 months. While he would always poke fun at obituaries for glorifying the dead, he truly was an incredible man. Whether it was as a husband, father, lawyer or friend, George cared deeply about everyone and for that, he touched many lives. George is survived by all of those who know and love him, especially his wife, Beverley Savage; his children, Alison, Emily and Colin Boerger; and the one who may be most affected by his passing, Max. George was born in Marysville, Ohio and grew up the son of dairy farmers, the late Emerson Boerger and Alice Upperman Boerger. His siblings, Fred Boerger and Kathy Hornsby have fond memories of their youngest brother showing cows at the county fair and sledding down the big hill at their home. He was very close with his aunt, the late Minnie Shaver, who helped him learn the family traditions of baking pies and being kind to everyone. They are certain that she, along with other dear friends and family, welcomed him with open arms into his final resting place. George attended Ohio State University for undergrad and the University of Michigan for law school. While some may consider this contradictory, it ensured that he was never disappointed after a rivalry football game. He worked as an attorney and partner at Baker & Hostetler in Columbus, Ohio until 1999 when he moved with his wife and children to Kingston. Forever a supportive husband and loving father, he stayed at home and raised their three children while Beverley practiced as a physician. He slowly built up a private law practice and became a well-respected lawyer within the community. He helped to found the Kingston Business Association to support other small businesses in town and was an active member of the South Shore Toastmasters, bettering his public speaking skills, while helping others do the same. In addition to his love of work, he was heavily involved in the town community, whether that was as a youth sport coach, school volunteer or member of the zoning board. He was also a devoted member of Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, taking on many leadership roles during his 20+ years as a member. His secret peanut brittle recipe and Kelly doll cakes will be missed at the church fair. George loved spending time with his family and was forever supportive of his children. He attended every game and concert and edited every school assignment. He welcomed all his children's friends at the house no matter how loud it got and made the best caesar salad. He loved baking cakes with Alison, swimming with Emily and debating with Colin. He loved going to the town dump with his kids and loathed the deli no matter who went with him. He had friends everywhere he went, whether that was at the bank, the UPS store, or the dentist. He made amazing pies, crocheted blankets, built tree houses and toys, and hung ridiculously bright, tacky Christmas lights during the holidays. George found joy in everything he did and sparked that same joy in others. While his physical presence was not here for nearly enough time, he will be with everyone in spirit. Memorial donations may be made to the George Boerger Memorial Fund, 182 Summer St. Box 235, Kingston, MA 02364, to be used for Kingston town projects George was passionate about in care of Kingston Business Association. A celebration of George's life will be held on Friday from 4-9 p.m. at 1620 Winery at Cordage Park in Plymouth and an outdoor funeral for friends and family at the family's home on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Published in The Kingston Reporter from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 24, 2020
Karen Regan
September 23, 2020
Jesse Gregoire
September 23, 2020
Dear Beverly and family,
I am so very sorry for your loss this week. What a brave and courageous man George was. I have so many, many positive memories of him during our time together at St. Luke's. He was so supportive of my journey to priesthood, always curious about what I was doing, and always lending an encouraging thought. His children are so blessed to have him as a model of integrity, giving, and joy. I relocated out of state a few years ago, so I am sorry I can not attend any of the remembrances for him. But I celebrate his gift to everyone. May God be with you in this time of grief.

With love, The Rev. Colette Bachand-Wood
Colette
Friend
September 23, 2020
Sincerest condolence to Beverly, Alison, Emily, and Colin. Your husband and father was unique and special really smart and exceptionally kind.

I will always remember George as someone who unfailingly and universally treated people well, in ways that we all intend to but often find ourselves falling short. (For instance, his speed in returning calls was amazing – as I used to tease him – especially for an attorney!)

His time with us was way too short. We all join you in lamenting the loss of a special guy way too soon.

Marie Peeler
Friend
September 22, 2020
Sincere condolences to George's Loved ones. He fought a courageous battle. He was truly a good hearted professional. Rest in Peace.
Patty Dunigan
Friend
