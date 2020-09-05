George R. Riddell of Uxbridge, MA formerly of Kingston, MA, passed away suddenly on August 5, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Kent Riddell of Kingston, MA. In addition to his many friends and colleagues, he leaves behind his two sons, Alexander Riddell and Ryan Riddell, both of Northbridge, MA, his mother, Deedee Nelson of Florida, his sisters, Susan Erickson and her husband Robert of Holbrook, MA and Cheryl Oliver and her husband David of Florida, his stepmother Sheila Riddell of Kingston, MA and his close friend Cecilia Hedlund-Riddell of Northbridge, MA. George worked at Fidelity Investments for nearly 20 years and developed a special kinship with many of his co-workers who became a second family to him. George was one of a kind. His contagious smile, sparkling eyes, infectious laugh, quirky sense of humor and overall zest for life will be missed by all those who knew him. He kept in close contact with several of his schoolmates and considered some of his old friends, his best friends. George loved sports and music and often attended concerts and sporting events, and with his mischievous spirit welcomed any distraction. He would often jump in his car for a ride to see what life had waiting for him. Many of those rides led to Twin River or Foxwoods casinos. He loved the chance for a new adventure and always went the extra mile for someone as he believed sharing lifes moments are what make them special. Anyone lucky enough to know George will treasure their unique memories of him. He will be missed everyday. No services were held due to the coronavirus.



