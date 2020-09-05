1/
George R. Riddell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George R. Riddell of Uxbridge, MA formerly of Kingston, MA, passed away suddenly on August 5, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Kent Riddell of Kingston, MA. In addition to his many friends and colleagues, he leaves behind his two sons, Alexander Riddell and Ryan Riddell, both of Northbridge, MA, his mother, Deedee Nelson of Florida, his sisters, Susan Erickson and her husband Robert of Holbrook, MA and Cheryl Oliver and her husband David of Florida, his stepmother Sheila Riddell of Kingston, MA and his close friend Cecilia Hedlund-Riddell of Northbridge, MA. George worked at Fidelity Investments for nearly 20 years and developed a special kinship with many of his co-workers who became a second family to him. George was one of a kind. His contagious smile, sparkling eyes, infectious laugh, quirky sense of humor and overall zest for life will be missed by all those who knew him. He kept in close contact with several of his schoolmates and considered some of his old friends, his best friends. George loved sports and music and often attended concerts and sporting events, and with his mischievous spirit welcomed any distraction. He would often jump in his car for a ride to see what life had waiting for him. Many of those rides led to Twin River or Foxwoods casinos. He loved the chance for a new adventure and always went the extra mile for someone as he believed sharing lifes moments are what make them special. Anyone lucky enough to know George will treasure their unique memories of him. He will be missed everyday. No services were held due to the coronavirus.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Sep. 5 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved