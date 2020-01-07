|
|
George W. Hall Jr., 88, of Kingston, passed away on January 6, 2020. He is survived by 3 of his 4 children, David Hall of Wareham, Pamela (Hall) Peacock of St. Croix, Virgin Islands, and Jake Hall of Pembroke. His eldest son, George W. Hall III, preceded him in death in 1993. He is also survived by his 3 sisters, Dorothy Knowles of Reading, Ruth Welch of North Reading and Nancy Hall of Florida; and his 7 grandchildren, Charles and Samuel Hall, Nathan, Andrew and Juliette Peacock and Sophia and Lydia Hall. He was the great-grandfather of Rylee and Harper Hall. George is also survived by 2 daughters-in-law, Evelyn (Vine) Hall of Wareham and Erin (Campbell) Hall of Pembroke; one son-in-law, John Peacock of the Virgin Islands; one of his former spouses; and many nieces and nephews. George was a proud veteran of the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He honorably served 27 years of active military service with the Army Corps of Engineers. He was also the owner of "The Tree Farm" in Kingston which he developed and operated for more than 30 years. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, on Thursday, January 9, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be held on Tuesday, January 23, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, and his family welcomes all family and friends to attend.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020