Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:30 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Hall Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Hall Jr. Obituary
George W. Hall Jr., 88, of Kingston, passed away on January 6, 2020. He is survived by 3 of his 4 children, David Hall of Wareham, Pamela (Hall) Peacock of St. Croix, Virgin Islands, and Jake Hall of Pembroke. His eldest son, George W. Hall III, preceded him in death in 1993. He is also survived by his 3 sisters, Dorothy Knowles of Reading, Ruth Welch of North Reading and Nancy Hall of Florida; and his 7 grandchildren, Charles and Samuel Hall, Nathan, Andrew and Juliette Peacock and Sophia and Lydia Hall. He was the great-grandfather of Rylee and Harper Hall. George is also survived by 2 daughters-in-law, Evelyn (Vine) Hall of Wareham and Erin (Campbell) Hall of Pembroke; one son-in-law, John Peacock of the Virgin Islands; one of his former spouses; and many nieces and nephews. George was a proud veteran of the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He honorably served 27 years of active military service with the Army Corps of Engineers. He was also the owner of "The Tree Farm" in Kingston which he developed and operated for more than 30 years. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, on Thursday, January 9, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be held on Tuesday, January 23, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, and his family welcomes all family and friends to attend.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -