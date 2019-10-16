Home

Harold Emond

Harold Emond Obituary
Harold Emond, long time resident of Kingston, passed away on May 26, 2019. The son of Helen Dries and Simeon Emond, and twin of Harry Emond, Harold was born on February 27, 1928. Harold will be mourned and remembered by several generations of cousins, colleagues and comrades who will miss his sense of style and decor, his care and friendship and his signature pies, cakes and brownies. Family and friends gathered at Head of the Meadow beach in Truro, on Sunday, October 6, to remember him.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
