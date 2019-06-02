Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Kingston, MA
James E. Ballinger Sr.


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James E. Ballinger Sr. Obituary
James "Jim" E. Ballinger Sr., 94, quietly slipped away, May 28, 2019, to begin his new and everlasting journey. Jim was born in 1924, in Knoxville, Tenn., and was the oldest son of the late Earl and Lillie (Moore) Ballinger. In 2003, he lost the love of his life, June A. (Cram) , after 61 years of marriage. Together, they raised 6 children. He leaves behind his sons, James E. Jr. of Middleboro, and Sam, Alan and David, all of Kingston. He also leaves behind his daughters, Anne Mullaney and her fiance Warren Borsari, as well as Mary Smith and her significant other Richard Messina. Richard was also Jim's best friend for many years. His greatest love was for his family. Jim leaves behind twenty-four grandchildren, forty-nine great-grandchildren, and six great great-grandchildren. "Uncle Jimmy" "Uncle Buster" also had many nieces and nephews, whom he loved as well. His siblings, all predeceased, were Edith Merritt and Billy Ballinger of Tennessee, and Betty Patton of Michigan. He was a man of faith, trusting he and his family will one day meet again. This was another gift he gave to each one of his children. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 3, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Kingston. Graveside services will follow at Vine Hills cemetery in Plymouth. To offer condolences, more information, or for directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from June 2 to June 9, 2019
