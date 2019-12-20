|
JoAnn Louise Quigley, 82, of Kingston, formerly of Norwell and Naples, Fla., passed away on December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Quigley, she was the loving mother of Sean Quigley of Kingston, and the late Patrick Quigley; daughter of the late Clarence LaForest and Cecilia (Gabaree); sister to Barbara Garland of Naples, Fla., and the late Clarence, Lorraine, Betty, Devona, George, Stanley, William, Robert, Mary, and Ruth; cherished grandmother to Meagan Southern and Grey Quigley, and great-grandson, Charlie Southern. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in JoAnn's name to the at . To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home Kingston.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019