Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Quigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn L. Quigley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn L. Quigley Obituary
JoAnn Louise Quigley, 82, of Kingston, formerly of Norwell and Naples, Fla., passed away on December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Quigley, she was the loving mother of Sean Quigley of Kingston, and the late Patrick Quigley; daughter of the late Clarence LaForest and Cecilia (Gabaree); sister to Barbara Garland of Naples, Fla., and the late Clarence, Lorraine, Betty, Devona, George, Stanley, William, Robert, Mary, and Ruth; cherished grandmother to Meagan Southern and Grey Quigley, and great-grandson, Charlie Southern. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in JoAnn's name to the at . To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home Kingston.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -