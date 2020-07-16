1/
John D. Connelly
1952 - 2020
John D. Connelly passed away on July 11, 2020 at the age of 68. He died peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital with his brother Roger Holmes at his bedside. He was born on July 2,1952 and grew up in Kingston, MA. John was predeceased by his mother Isabel, stepmother Frances, father Jack, and sisters Susan and Christine. He will be remembered fondly by family members including: sister Pam Carr and her husband Dennis, brother Roger and his wife Mary Beth Holmes, brother Norman Connelly and his partner Bridget Collins, also by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. John served proudly in the Air Force. He was a good and loving man who cared about you sincerely and expressed that freely. His laugh was infectious and he shared it often. He was blessed to have great friends and will be mourned by William Dore and Joe Chapman with whom he shared a home in Malden, MA. John also loved his dogs and spoke of them often. He was passionate about helping animals. His dogs gave him great joy. He also loved his beautiful red Camaro and before he became too ill to drive it he could be seen behind the wheel wearing his racing cap. John also enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes. He would send his sister Pam pictures of something he cooked., especially anything made with artichokes or seafood. Roger and his wife recalled being on the Vineyard and John would call and while they were talking hed say something that made them laugh and all of a sudden they are laughing so hard they start crying. Per usual, at the end of each call he would say, Love you guys and they responded, Love you too, John. He will be buried in Springfield, Illinois at the Stout / Connelly Family grave site. John mentioned this desire years ago. He will join his Mother, Father, and sisters Susan and Christine. If you knew John, take some time to think of him today and please celebrate the life of this caring man. Peace to you. Love you John. Arrangements by the Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.

Published in The Kingston Reporter from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
