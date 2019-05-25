Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
Josephine J. Judge Obituary
Josephine J. Judge, 103, passed away on May 23, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Roland V. Judge. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara DeRocher. She is survived by her son, James Judge; devoted grandmother of Beth, Jennifer, Suzanne, Amy, Michael and Matthew; loving great-grandmother of Kayla, Jacob and Asher. Jo was a registered nurse at Brockton Hospital for over 30 years and was also head of Central Supply at the hospital. She graduated from Mass. Memorial School of Nursing. She was an accomplished seamstress. Jo had a loving and generous spirit. She continued making new friends right up until the end of her life. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, on Tuesday, May 28, from 11 to 1 p.m. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's name can be made to the Brockton Hospital School of Nursing General Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from May 25 to June 1, 2019
