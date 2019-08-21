|
|
Joyce C. Friis, age 92, of Kingston, passed away on August 17, 2019, at Plymouth Harborside Health Care Center in Plymouth. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur L. Friis. Joyce was born April 24, 1927, in Plymouth. She was the daughter of the late Melvin and Helen (Basler) Hathaway of Kingston. She was raised in Kingston and attended schools there, graduating from Kingston High School in 1945. Joyce was most proud of her family, her home and close friends. She also enjoyed antiques and decorating her home. She was a member of the Mayflower Congregational Church in Kingston for many years. She is survived by her two sons, Arthur A. Friis of Vermont and Robert L. Friis of Florida. In addition, she leaves her two grandsons and five great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Pauline Carlson. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home in Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guest book please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019