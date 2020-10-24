1/
Katelyn O. Simeone
1982 - 2020
Katelyn O'Sullivan Simeone, of Kingston, formerly of Milton, died suddenly October 21, 2020, age 38 years. Katelyns natural beauty and charm would light up every room she entered. Her unending well of love spread to every family member, animal, and stranger that was lucky enough to cross her path. Katelyns love of music and the Arts permeated through every fiber of her being. Her keen eye captured endless beautiful photographs. Wife of John P. Simeone of Marshfield. Beloved daughter of Virginia M. OSullivan of Milton and the late Timothy "Chris" OSullivan. Loving sister of Kelly and her husband Sean McGillowey, and Timothy C. OSullivan, all of Milton. Cherished aunt of Jack and Patrick McGillowey. Daughter-in-law of John and Margie Simeone of Marshfield. Sister-in-law of Teresa Cazeault and Maria Simeone, and their families. Dear Godmother of Kendall Kelleher. Dear friend of Erik Bischoff. Survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends, here and in Ireland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, on Tuesday morning, October 27th, at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, space is limited. Donations may be made in Katelyns memory to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For guestbook and to view funeral mass live stream please visit Katelyn's obituary at www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.

Published in The Kingston Reporter from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Agatha Church
OCT
27
Burial
12:30 PM
Milton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
October 23, 2020
Dear Ginny Kelly and Timmy..Oh there are no words to tell you how much my heart breaks for all of you!!Hearing that your beautiful and sweet Caitlyn has gone to be with her DadShe is resting peacefully tonight in her Dads arms once againMay you all find healing and peace in the days ahead!I am keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers Love you all❤
Connie OBrien and family.
Connie OBrien
Friend
October 23, 2020
Our thoughts and love are with you all.
Allison and Dan Santillo
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
Katelyn was a terrific personable woman who could light up any room when she entered. So often she was moving about our events taking great pictures of everyone. Our love and prayers go to Ginny, Kelly, Tim, and the rest of the family.
Jack Wilson
Friend
October 23, 2020
Thinking of all katelyn family at this very sad time...fond memories of a beautiful young woman
Mary McDonnell
Family
October 23, 2020
Katelyn is unforgettable. I will miss her always.
Sarah Benoit
Friend
October 23, 2020
Dear Ginny, Kelly and Tim, There are no words. I know Chris is holding her tightly right now. You all are in my prayers.
Mary DiSandro
October 23, 2020
May Katelyn always be remembered for her loving soul and her beautiful nature inside and out. Lots of love to her and those who loved her.
Katie Weeks
Family
October 23, 2020
Sending my love and deepest condolences to the entire O'Sullivan family. May you find comfort in the memories you shared with Katelyn. May her memory be for blessing.
Sophia Dorelle
Friend
October 23, 2020
Thinking of all the family on this sad day.
Kevin O Sullivan
Family
October 23, 2020
My condolences at the loss of this beautiful young woman! There are no words that can convey the enormity of this loss! We must remember that there are some things that cannot be learned quickly and time which is all that we have is paid heavily for that acquiring the little newness that each acquires in his or her lifetime is very costly and the only Heritage that we have to leave! The Heritage that she leaves
Maureen Weeks
