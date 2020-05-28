|
Katherine (Kay) A. DeCristofaro 81, formerly of Kingston, MA passed away on May 21, 2020 in Plymouth, MA. Kay grew up in Dorchester and she was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Alice (Barry) Goodwin. She was the devoted wife of the late Ernest W. DeCristofaro. Loving mother of Dianne Nash and husband Robert, Denise Fitzgerald and husband Jim, Dan DeCristofaro and wife Lorena, and the late Ernest F. DeCristofaro. Cherished and adored Noni of Alyson Lockett, Amanda Dutton, Alexandra Nash, James, Kaitlyn and Liam Fitzgerald, Leonardo, Emilio, Nicole and Mario DeCristofaro. She was predeceased by her siblings Alice Kilduff and Gerard Goodwin. She was also loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Kay was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy where after graduation she went to work for the AT&T company and later worked for Stop & Shop for over 25 years. She loved to cook, tend to her window boxes, play cards and cuddle with her dog, Cody. Her favorite vacation was to York, Maine where she spent over 60 summers with her family and friends. Her favorite pastime was to people watch on Long Sands Beach. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and a hard working and loving mother who cherished every minute she spent with her family. Her smile, laugh, spirited sense of humor, loving nature and hugs will be greatly missed. A church service to celebrate Kay will be held at a later date in Kingston, MA. Please check Shepherd Funeral Home website, www.shepherdfuneralhome.com, for updates on date and time. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Katherine DeCristofaro may be made to Massachusetts Nurses Association Covid 19 Health and Safety Fund at www.massnurses.org or Massachusetts Nurses Association 340 Pike Street, Canton, MA 02021. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com, Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from May 28 to June 4, 2020