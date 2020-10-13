1/1
Kyle P. Foster
Kyle Patrick Foster of Kingston lost his hard-fought battle with addiction on Monday, October 5, 2020, at age 32. The beloved son of Walter P. Foster of Kingston and Claudie (Haran) Foster of Corinth, NH, he was the loving brother of the late Xavier R. Haran. Kyle worked as a marine technician with his Dad at Foster Rigging and Yacht Service for many years, as well as waiting tables at Sweet Cheeks Q in Boston, a job he truly enjoyed. An accomplished sailor, he learned his craft on small Opti and Laser sailboats and as a junior member of the Plymouth Yacht Club he was chosen to race against junior members of the Hamilton Yacht Club in Bermuda. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, October14 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Kingston Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
