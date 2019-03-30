Home

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Main St.
Kingston, MA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
St. Joseph's Church hall next door
Main St
Kingston, MA
Laura M. Cronin


Laura M. Cronin Obituary
Laura Marie (Ferris) Cronin, beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, left this world unexpectedly on February 28, 2019, in Chandler, Ariz., at the age of 40. Born in Weymouth, March 18, 1978, to Sylvia (Villani) Ferris and Gregory Ferris, Laura grew up on the south shore, where she graduated from Hingham High School 1996, before completing her degree at Babson College 2000. After college, she excelled in her career, working in software test engineering and quality assurance management. Laura was an avid runner and fitness instructor, completing several Boston Marathons and many other charitable races. She had a passion for helping people achieve their fitness goals. Her greatest pride and joy were her niece, Ava, and her nephew and Godson, Christian. Laura spent countless hours on the floor reading, coloring, playing and allowing them to do her hair. Affectionately known as "Auntie Laura", she will always be remembered dressing up as characters for birthday parties and countless hide and seek adventures. Her presence in her family's lives will be sorely missed. Laura is survived by her loving mother, Sylvia Ferris; brother, Anthony Ferris; sister-in-law, Dana Ferris; niece, Ava Ferris; and nephew, Christian Ferris all of Kingston; father, Gregory Ferris of Bradenton, Fla.; grandmother, Violet Villani of Hingham; grandmother, Shirley Ferris of Bridgewater; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Samuel Villani and Stanley Ferris. Funeral from the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Main St., Kingston, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will immediately follow in the church hall next door, all are encouraged and welcome to attend. Memorial donations can be made in Laura's name to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation online at online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. For for directions and condolences, visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019
