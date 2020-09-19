Laurel A.Vaughn

Laurel Ann Vaughn (Buttkus), of Kingston was called home to the Lord on the evening of September 15th, 2020 after long illness. While she had endured much in the past few months, she was blessed to have passed peacefully in her sleep. Survived by her Husband, Roy L Vaughn. Daughter to Walter and Barbara Buttkus. Sister to Ellen Begley, Christine Hunt, Cathleen Samborski, Patricia Collins, and Mark Buttkus. Mother of Christine Ferro of Kingston, Joseph Ferro and his wife Rachel of Weymouth, and Andrew Casasanto-Ferro and his wife Julia of Marlborough. Step-mother to Gina Littlefield of Kingston, Roy Lee Vaughn Jr. of Hyannis, and Trevor Vaughn of Kingston. Also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of her life on Saturday, September 26th from 3-6pm at Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St, Kingston, MA, 02364. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Laurel Vaughn to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
. Laurel loved her family deeply and was overjoyed with her grandchildren. She worked with special needs children in classrooms for years where she made a positive impact on those in need of help and compassion. She contributed her time to charity whenever possible and tried her best to walk in the presence of the Lord. Ephesians 4:32: "Be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you."