Lilias (Ford) Cingolani of Plymouth, formerly of Kingston, died peacefully on April 14th at Sunrise Senior Living @ Plymouth Beach after a long illness. Born in Plymouth on May 12, 1936, daughter of the late Robert E. and Beatrice A. (Gerow) Ford she was educated in Kingston and graduated from Simmons College with a BS degree in teaching. Lilias was a teacher and librarian with the Silver Lake Regional School system in Kingston for many years. She was also a well -known local artist in Kingston and the South Shore and encouraged, supported, and influenced artists from around the country with her salons, workshops on art and bookmaking at her Yankee Yellow Barn on Main Street in Kingston. She and her friends and family enjoyed many summers at her cottage on Saquish Beach. She was an enthusiastic and avid boater, prizing her Shiverick cat boats (the red Tack Cat 13 and 'Hodgepodge') which could be spotted plying Plymouth and Duxbury Bays over many years. Having many interests, she enjoyed swing dancing and attended dances all over the region into her late 70s. She was an ardent environmentalist and nature lover, and became one of the founders of the Jones River Watershed Association. She also was an active member of the Jones River Historical Society for many years and a stalwart member of Kingstons First Parish Church. She is survived by her son Mark F.Cingolani of Plymouth, and her grandchildren Mike and Carly Cingolani. She was the mother of the late Daria Amaral. Due to the current health crisis private services will be held. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the First Parish Church of Kingston, 223 Main Street, Kingston, MA 02364. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis. com
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020