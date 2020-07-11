1/
Linda A. Capone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Ann Capone died at home on July 8, 2020, after a long illness. Linda, a longtime Kingston, MA resident, was born in Boston (December 12, 1949) and grew up in Needham, MA. She graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School (Wellesley) and Misericordia University (Pennsylvania) majoring in fine arts. Until her retirement, Linda was an office manager for Atent for Rent, Inc. (Dedham, MA) where her customer service talents and genuine interest in customers events benefited both customers and the business. At heart, Linda was an artist and talented potter. She was owner of Buttonwood Pottery in Kingston (1980s-90s) and prior to that operated a shop in Duxbury. Linda is survived by her sister, Diane Wells, brothers David Capone and Steve Capone, nephews Adam Wells, David Capone and Dante Capone and her nieces Stephanie (Wells) Johnson and Michaela Capone. The family wishes to extend its appreciation to Lindas medical providers, caregivers and friends/neighbors who supported her during her illness. Interment will take place at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain, on Tuesday, July 14th at 11:00 am. Family and friends are welcome. Covid-19 safety guidelines (mask and social distancing). Memorial tribute gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Linda A. Capone. To read complete biography, visit Shepherd Funeral Homes website- https://shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Jul. 11 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Interment
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved