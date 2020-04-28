|
|
Margaret Evelyn O'Brien, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, after a brief illness, at the age of 77. Margaret "Peg" was born June 4, 1942 ,in Quincy, to the late Pitt and Marie (Thompson) Eaton. She attended Quincy High School. She married the love of her life Thomas P. O'Brien in July, 1969. They were happily married for 50 years and they lived together at the same house in Kingston for fifty years, before recently moving into an assisted living facility. Margaret had a huge generous heart and was one of the first to offer a helping hand to anyone in need because that was who she was. She was very active in her community volunteering with many organizations such as Brownies, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and St. Josephs Parish to name a few. She also loved to cook, sew and had a love of gardening. Margaret is survived by her three children, Jeanmarie Hanson and husband Scott of Lakeville, James O'Brien and wife Melanie of Grafton, Thomas O'Brien and wife Heather of East Weymouth. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Kendra, Colin and Dylan Hanson, Jake O'Brien, also Tyler, Austin and Devin O'Brien; and two beautiful great-grandchildren, Travis and Trevor. She is survived by her siblings, Douglas Eaton and wife Anne of Quincy, Elizabeth Eaton of Quincy, and Charles Eaton and wife Kathy of East Weymouth; brothers-in-law, Steven O'Brien of Wollaston, Kevin O'Brien of East Bridgewater; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Dekarski, brother, David Eaton, and sister, Sharon Thompson. Margaret was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing, but beautiful memories. She will be missed tremendously by her family, friends and all that knew her. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Kingston. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society food pantry at St. Josephs Parish 472 Main Street Kingston MA 02364. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020