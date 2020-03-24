|
Margaret M. "Peggy" Loecher, of Kingston , passed into eternal life on March 7, 2020, at home after an illness. Peggy was born October 31, 1930, to her parents, James W. and Annie Carroll of Canton. She was the youngest of four children. She was predeceased by her brother, James W. Carroll Jr. of Franklin, her sisters, Mary Stone of Dorchester and Ellen Letourneau of Brockton. Peggy grew up in Canton and worked in a variety of administrative positions in the federal government. She worked in the Boston field office of the Drug Enforcement Administration and for the Federal Communications Commission in Boston before retiring to Duxbury. She was the wife of Stoughton businessman Claude Langill for twenty five years who predeceased her. Peggy later married William Loecher, a former Marine Corps drill instructor and recruiter who predeceased her in 2015. Peggy was a cherished aunt to James E. Carroll, Esq., of East Falmouth, Joseph P. Carroll of West Barnstable, Joan M. Napoli of Little River, S.C. , Nancy Sarzen of Brockton, Shirley Abreu of Rockland, Deborah Rolfe of Brockton, Raymond Lickel of San Diego, Calif., and Susan Berthelette of Mansfield. Peggy was also survived by her adult stepchildren, Penny Forti of Norwell and John Loecher of Brockton; and many great-nieces and nephews. Peggy will be interred at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton with her late husband Claude on March 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. Arrangements for her interment are under the direction of Shepherd's Funeral Home, Kingston. Due to the worldwide pandemic of the Coronavirus, a memorial Mass in her honor will be celebrated at the Holy Family Church in Duxbury at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to . For online condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020