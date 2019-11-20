Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Marys Church
Quincy, MA
Marianne Almeida


1941 - 2019
Marianne Almeida Obituary
Marianne (Eovacious) Almeida passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, with her family at her bedside. Marianne is survived by her daughter, Terri Ann Almeida and significate other William "Bill" Joseph McLaughlin of Kingston; her brother, Paul and wife Donna Eovacious of Danvers; her nephews, Paul, Scott, and Brian Eovacious along with their children Taylor, Rachael, and Vincent Eovacious. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert William Almeida of Kingston; and her son, Thomas William Almeida of Holland, Vt. She was born June 13, 1941, and raised in Quincy, to her late parents Vincent Paul and Madeline (Nelson) Eovacious. Marianne's first joy is her love for reading, her second joy is being an avid Red Sox fan as was her father, followed by her enjoyment of ocean waves during many of New England storms, and lastly her dream of living in a small cottage house overlooking the ocean but unfortunately did not achieve her lifelong dream. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday, November 25, at 10:30 a.m. taking place at St. Marys Church in Quincy. At Mariannes requested she only would like a small church service with graveside burial to be observed by close family and friends in attendance. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019
