Marjorie Toohey LaPlante of Kingston, formerly of Weymouth, passed away at home on March 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Neale F. LaPlante of Braintree. Born in Weymouth, May 25,1944, daughter of the late Charles F. Toohey and Marjorie F. (Bentley) of Weymouth, Marjorie was educated in Braintree and Weymouth schools and graduated from Sacred Heart High School, class of 1962. Marjorie attended Suffolk and Northeastern University. Marjorie is survived by her sisters, Susan Toohey and Cheryl Staskawicz, both of Weymouth; brother, Charles F. Toohey and sister-in-law Barbara of Brockton, and the late Elizabeth Falkowitz of NY. Also survived by daughters, Jennifer LaPlante of Kingston and Julia Turner and son-in-law Tim of Plymouth; and 9 loving grandchildren. Marjorie and her husband owned and operated Landing Marine in Kingston for nearly 30 years. She also enjoyed selling real estate, and for the last 3 years worked at Kohl's in Plymouth. All services will be private due to current health concerns. Please see Shepherd Funeral Home for complete notice at shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020