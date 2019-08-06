|
Marjorie Mae LeClair Pierce Pires, 86, beloved wife of Manuel Pires for 39 years of Kingston, Massachusetts, passed August 2, 2019. Marjorie was born to Henry LeClair and Cecilia Vaughan LeClair, 1933, in Lewiston, Maine. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1951 and attended Bates College. She married Hardie Pierce in 1953, and they lived together in Duxbury and Kingston, MA. Where they raised their four children. She leaves as her legacy four children: Judith Catino, Susan Wood, Greg Pires, and Richard Pierce. She also leaves to cherish her memory many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her children remember her as a thoughtful, loving, and caring Mother. She was preceded in death by Hardie Pierce Jr., spouse, Hardie Pierce III, son, and Cecilia LeClair, Mother. Marjorie was a dedicated homemaker and avid quilter, who never retired. She was passionate about affecting the most positive change in her family. She co-founded the Pembroke Quilting Bees and was active in Quilting with Louise at the Kingston COA. Calling hours will be scheduled from 10am-12pm and a Memorial service will be immediately following the Calling Hours on Thursday, August 8th at Shepherds Funeral Home, 216 Main Street, Kingston, MA. Reverend Brian Wood, will officiate the ceremony. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Cranberry Hospice & Palliative Care at 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA. 02360. For online condolences and directions please visit: www. shepherdfuneralhome.com..
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019