Mary (Reagan) Lee of Kingston, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late Theodore "Ted" Lee; devoted mother of Janet O'Connor of Middleboro, Nancy Nolan of Halifax, and Cheryl and her husband Richard Sellars of Middletown, Conn.; grandmother of Catherine Nolan, Christine Nolan-Pacheco, Robert Nolan, Samantha O'Connor, Alicia O'Connor, and Victoria Sellars; great-grandmother to Brandon Nolan, Colby Nolan-Burckhart, Guilianna Pacheco, Riley Cananzey, Kendall Fortunati, and Derek Fortunati Jr. She was predeceased by her beloved brothers Joseph, James, and Daniel Reagan. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Katherine (Tully) Reagan. Mary graduated from Saint Mary's High School in Winchester. She attended Ring School of Nursing and was a proud and dedicated nurse. Mary and Ted raised their family in Middleboro, and in 1979, they moved to North Port, Fla. Mary was a member of the North Port Grandmothers Club and loved line dancing, swimming, and playing Pinochle and dominos with friends. She and her husband were founding members of the Irish American Club of Charlotte County, Fla. In 2006, they moved to Kingston where they were active members of the Kingston Council on Aging. Survivors include children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and treasured friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Saint Joseph's Church, 272 Main Street, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360, would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Service, Framingham.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019