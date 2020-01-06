|
|
Paul N. Rubera Sr., 72, of Kingston, passed peacefully on January 2, 2020. Paul was born in Somerville where he grew up and was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He worked in construction most of his life as owner of a siding company and spent the last few years of his life retired. Paul loved the ocean and enjoyed horse racing, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a funny guy that always had a way about telling a story, most of which were about him, and he would have everyone in the room laughing out loud. Paul will be greatly missed by his family and by all that loved him and had the pleasure of knowing him. Paul was the beloved son of the late Paul and Ida (Lantazzi) Rubera. Loving father of Paul Jr. and his wife Christine of Plymouth, Michael and his wife Julie of Kingston, Renee Minton and her husband Rick of Pembroke, Jason and his wife Brandi of Attleboro and Paul was the loving father of the late Ashley. Dear brother of Louis Rubera of Newton and cherished grandfather of Nick, Nathan, Shelby, Mikey, Sean and Jaelynn. Visitation at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. (Rte. 53) Hanover held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral home service held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. Burial will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association. For directions and to sign Paul's online guest book visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020