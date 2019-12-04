Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
Phyllis A. Ponte


1926 - 2019
Phyllis A. Ponte Obituary
Phyllis A. Ponte, 93, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. Loving wife of the late John F. Ponte for 58 years. Phyllis is survived by her children, Sandra Bartlett, John F. Ponte Jr., Karen (Ponte) Campbell and Jeffrey J. Ponte. Born in 1926 to her parents, the late Henry J. Prouty and Mildred (Prouty) Farrington . She was preceded in death by her siblings, the late Russell Prouty and the late Marjorie Loring. Phyllis was the loving grandmother of six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Phyllis was born in Kingston and was a lifelong Kingston resident. She was a town employee who worked in the selectmens office for many yearsShe was also a longtime member of the Kingston Unitarian church as well as the alliance club within the church. She loved to be around her grandchildren and family. Phyllis also enjoyed traveling for many years to Florida. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St, Kingston on Saturday, December 7, from 12 to 2 p.m.. A service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phylliss name can be made to Cranberry Hospice, Plymouth
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019
