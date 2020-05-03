|
Phyllis E. (Christensen) Wallace, 99, of Kingston, formerly of Whitman and Carver, passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020, after a period of failing health. She was the beloved wife of 48 years to the late Henry S. Wallace. She was born in Boston, daughter of the late Emil and Edith (Rumpf) Christensen and a graduate of Sumner High School in Holbrook. Phyllis and her husband lived in Brockton, before moving to Whitman to raise their family, upon retirement they moved to South Meadow Village in Carver for 30 years and wintered in Bradenton, Florida. She then moved to The Residences at Silver Lake in Kingston 2 years ago. She enjoyed camping, bicycling and a good game of cribbage, loved to read, doing any kind of needlework, especially knitting and crocheting. Phyllis also enjoy her trip to Alaska with her granddaughter Lynn, her cruise through the Panama Canal with her daughter Marjorie and her trip to California to visit her cousin. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Phyllis was the beloved mother of Sandra Harris of Middleboro, Clifford Wallace and his wife Gail of Whitman and Marjorie Sullivan and her husband Robert of Sandwich. She was a much loved Grammie to her grandchildren, Lynn and Neil Marshall, Jennifer and Jamie DeVasto, Cary and Peter Ruggiero and Meghan and Scott Barr, Lisa Peters, Kim and Mark Sutherland, Steven and Jodie Kaiher ; great Grammie to 16 and great- great Grammie to 7. She also leaves her former son-in laws Richard Harris and the late Paul Deehan. Her services and burial will be private. Donations may be made in her name to the Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360 For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from May 3 to May 10, 2020