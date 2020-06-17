Richard Gauley, of Freedom, NH passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 83. After a year of declining health, Dick died peacefully at his home with his wife, Hazel, and oldest son, David, by his side. Dick was born in South Weymouth, Mass. on Sept. 30, 1936 to Robert Gauley and Isabel Gauley (Wilson). He was the youngest of three children and was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Priscilla Britton and Virginia Dominy. Dick attended Weymouth High School and graduated in 1954. He was offered a scholarship to Williams College but, instead, set off with the Army National Guard before choosing to return to the family business, South Shore Fence Company of South Weymouth, Massachusetts, which was started by his father in 1957. Dick married his wife, Hazel, in 1960 and they purchased 10 acres of land and built their family home in Plympton, Massachusetts where they lived until 2014. June 18th would have marked their 60th wedding anniversary. Soon after their marriage, Dick and Hazel led a youth group for 12 years as part of their involvement with The First Congregational Church of Plympton. Later, Dick served on various church committees and as Moderator of the First Congregational Church. Music brought joy to his life including 54 years singing in the church choir in both Plympton and Freedom. Dick served as a member of the Planning Board and Board of Selectmen in Plympton for over 30 years. He was the driving force behind the connection of the "new" Route 44 divided highway from Middleboro to Plymouth and behind the current location of the Sysco Boston LLC food distribution center off Spring Street in Plympton. He also spent many years coaching youth sports, including baseball and basketball, for all three of his sons. Later, Richard coached the First Congregational Church womens softball team and he enjoyed playing golf during the final 30 years of his life. Dick and Hazel also donated part of their land for the purpose of housing animals as part of Heifer Internationals Northeast holding center. Dick became President of South Shore Fence Company when his father passed away in 1979 and continued working in that role until the family business was sold in 1987. Fences played an instrumental role in the creation of spaces and pens for the 200 goats at the Heifer Project barn and as part of many Halloween mazes in his home garage and at the First Congregational Church. After 1987, Dick continued work in sales and became a real estate agent for Bartlett Realty in the Town of Plympton. After working at Bartlett Realty, he decided to branch out on his own and started his own business, Popes Farm Realty, until his retirement in 2014. Family was everything to Dick/Grandpa. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren navigate their way through life, and thoroughly enjoyed and valued each one and their own unique personalities. You could always find him in the stands or on the sidelines (when he wasnt coaching) watching his sons and grandkids activities. His positive nature was contagious and ever-present. He will be most remembered for his many funny quips about life and unwavering support for his family including all of his children and grandchildren. Dick is survived by his wife, Hazel Virginia Gauley (Robinson) of Freedom, New Hampshire and his three sons, David Eliot Gauley of Old Saybrook, Connecticut, James Edward Gauley of Zillah, Washington, and Keith Emerson Gauley of Dennis, Massachusetts. Dick was the very proud grandfather of his six grandchildren, Sasha and Matthew (David and Marcey), Benjamin and Ryan (Keith and Debra), and Alexander and Erin (James and Teresa). Dick is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private graveside service in July with a Celebration of Life service at a later date. People wishing to honor Dicks lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to the First Congregational Church of Plympton, PO Box 147, Plympton, MA 02367.



