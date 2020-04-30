|
Richard J. Burgess, 91, of Kingston, passed away on April 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Clifford and Teresa Burgess of Brookine. He was predeceased by his brothers Clifford and Donald, his twin sister Joan Monagle and twin sisters Marcia Mulligan and Myra Burgess. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marjorie (Love), his son Richard Jr., and his wife Linda of Kingston, his daughter Anne of North Quincy, and his two beloved grandchildren, Kayla and Christopher. Richard graduated from Brookline High School and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Northeastern University. He taught in schools in Quincy and Weymouth before joining the Marshfield schools in 1961, where he held many positions including Director of Guidance, Superintendent and Principal before retiring in 1989. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran. Richard had a special ability and willingness to help others by giving good advice, especially to countless students and fellow educators during his career and in retirement. He enjoyed taking trips to Ireland, Nova Scotia and Maine, which were among his favorite places. Richard had a great mind for math and continued to demonstrate his amazing skill throughout his life. Services and burial are private. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020